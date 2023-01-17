Guest Interviews
Margot Robbie Explains Why Her Nickname Is 'Maggot'
Margot Robbie is back in Australia for the premiere 'Babylon', but some of her friends let slip a very funny nickname on the red carpet. Margot tells us how it came to be, while Diego Calva tells us the nickname Margot's brother accidentally gave him.
Margot Robbie Shares The Best Aussie Snack With Diego Calva
Margot Robbie and Diego Calava join us from the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Babylon! Diego tells us of Margot has been a good tour guide while Down Under, and what iconic Aussie snacks Margot has told him he must try.
Ella Hooper On How Her Parents Helped Shape Her New Album After Their Passing
Ella Hooper sadly lost both her parents last year, and she tells us how they both helped shape her new album and the parts they're featured in before their passing.
Sarah McLeod On How She Fell Back In Love With Rock 'N' Roll
It's been a few decades since Sarah McLeod and her band The Superjesus last released music, and she tells us why she fell out of love with rock 'n' roll, and what brought her love back.
Cosentino Shows Us One Of His Best Card Tricks
Cosentino has been one of the world's biggest magicians for a decade and he showed us one of his best tricks that left us... speechless
Sam Smith On Being Omitted From Rolling Stones Best Singers List
Last week, Rolling Stone released its list of the best 200 singers of all time and Sam Smith was omitted alongside Celine Dion... So how does Sam feel about it? We found out ahead of their big gig in Adelaide tonight.
Why Ross Noble Thinks Prince Harry's Revelations Aren't That Special
Comedian Ross Noble is back in the studio and reveals why he thinks Prince Harry's revelations in his book and interviews are actually all a bit... tame