The Project

Måneskin On What It's Like Recording With Dolly Parton
NC | News

Måneskin found global fame when they won Eurovision in 2021, and they tell us how it led to recording with Dolly Parton and what it was like to work with the Queen of Country.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Harry Connick Jr On Why He Keeps Coming Back To Australia

Harry Connick Jr is back in Australia, and we love him, so why does he keep returning (besides his daughters living here!)?

image-placeholder
6 mins

Todd Sampson Reveals The Beauty Industry's Worst Hacks

Beauty hacks have taken over the internet, promising quick fixes, but Todd Sampson tells us some of the worst he's seen and why they are so bad.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Måneskin On What It's Like Recording With Dolly Parton

Måneskin found global fame when they won Eurovision in 2021, and they tell us how it led to recording with Dolly Parton and what it was like to work with the Queen of Country.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Rhys Nicholson & Joel Creasey Unveil Their Naughty Christmas Crackers

Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey are about to take their Family Christmas on the road, and they brought their very naughty Christmas crackers along to share a few jokes that made us gasp.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Macklemore Reveals What It's Like To Do The School Run As A World Famous Rapper

Macklemore may be used to performing in front of tens of thousands, but he's still a dad who has to do the school run, and he tells us what that's like as a famous rapper.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Troye Sivan On Timothée Chalamet Playing Him On SNL

Troye Sivan just cleaned up at the ARIAS, but he tells us how being played by Timothée Chalamet in an SNL skit has been a career highlight.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Julian Dennison On The Worst Advice He Got From Sam Neill

Superstar Julian Dennison has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he has received some great advice along the way, but Julian tells us the worst advice he received from Sam Neill.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Nina Conti Introduces Us To The Most Brutal Monkey Ever

Nina Conti somehow ended up with a talking monkey on her arm who is very brutal and he got a bit thirsty during the show...

2023