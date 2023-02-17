Lincoln Younes On How He Manifested His Role In The Last King Of The C

Guest Interviews
Lincoln Younes On How He Manifested His Role In The Last King Of The Cross
Lincoln Younes tells us how he manifested playing John Ibrahim in the new TV series The Last King Of The Cross.
Everclear's Art Alexakis On How Grunge Fans Have Changed
Everclear's Art Alexakis tells ushow grunge fans have changed over the years, and what makes them so special.
Alyssa Sutherland On Being In A Scary Movie When She Hates Horror Flic
Alyssa Sutherland doesn't like scary movies...but she's just starred in a horror flick! She tells us how being in Evil Dead Rise helped her like the genre, and what's the worst part of fake blood.
Kate Ceberano On How To Explain 'Pash' To Kids
Kate Ceberano has released a new version of her hit 'Pash', and she gives us a detailed version of how she'd explain 'pashing' to the younger generation.
The Teskey Brothers On Why The Dutch Just Love Their Music
The Teskey Brothers are heading on a worldwide tour, but tell us why the Dutch take it to a whole new level and just love their music.
Pamela Anderson On Reclaiming Her Own Story
Pamela Anderson has revealed the dark truths of her own life in her new book, and she tells us how she's reclaiming her own story after it was out of her control for so long.