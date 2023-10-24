Guest Interviews
Trent Cotchin On Why Curiosity Is The Motto He Lives By
Trent Cotchin has achieved it all on the AFL field, and now he's written all about it. He tells us why being curious is the motto he lives by.
The Corrs Reveal Which Song Is Actually Their All-Time Favourite
The Corrs took the world by storm with their enchanting mix of traditional Celtic music with a pop-rock twist and they tell us which of their songs is their all-time favourites.
Fab Morvan Reveals How The Milli Vanilli Grammy Scandal Unfolded
At the height of their fame, Milli Vanilli were exposed as having lip-synced their way to the top. Fab Morvan explains how the Grammy scandal unfolded, and what happened behind the scenes afterwards.
Robert Irwin To Co-Host I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia
Robert Irwin is joining Julia Morris as co-host of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, and we find out what advice Julia has given him ahead of going into the jungle and revealing the special people he'll be bringing along.
La Toya Jackson On What It's Like To Be A Jackson
La Toya Jackson was unmasked as Burger Gal on The Masked Singer Australia and we found out why she wanted to be on the show and what it's like to be a Jackson.
Ethan Marrell On How Ozzy Man Would Review His Own Film
Ethan Marrell is best known for his Ozzy Man Reviews, but now he's turned his hand to serious filmmaking. So how would Ozzy Man review his own film?
Ronnie Wood On How Paul McCartney Was So Excited To Collab With The Ro
The Rolling Stones and The Beatles had one of the biggest rivalries in music history, but Ronnie Wood tells us just how excited Paul McCartney was to collaborate with The Rolling Stones on their new a