Guest Interviews
KISS On How Sacred Their Make-Up Is
Rock & roll superheroes @KISS are in Australia for their last-ever tour and to play at the AFL Grand Final and they tell us just how sacred their make-up is to them.
Summer Warne On How Her Dad Shane Inspired Her For The Masked Singer
Daughter of the late, great cricketing legend Shane Warne, Summer, melted Australia's heart when she was eliminated from The Masked Singer after performing Coldplay's 'Yellow', and she joins us to explain how her dad inspired her to go on the show.
Kylie Minogue Reacts To Finding Out Boy George Leaked 'Padam Padam'
Kylie Minogue's latest single 'Padam Padam' is a huge hit but a few weeks ago we found out Boy George may have leaked it before she was ready... So, does she forgive him?
Pia Miranda On How Hard It Has Been To Break Free From Looking For Alibrandi
Pia Miranda won the hearts of Australia when she played Josie in the coming-of-age film 'Looking for Alibrandi', and she tells us how hard it was breaking free of such a beloved character.
Andrew Farriss On How He Came Up With The Iconic 'Need You Tonight' Riff
Andrew Farriss is the man behind the music of one of Australia's greatest bands, INXS, and he shares how he came up with the iconic riff in 'Need You Tonight' after it was credited on Dua Lipa's smash hit 'Break My Heart'.
Briggs On Why He's Confident About The Yes Vote
Aussie hip-hop heavyweight Briggs has been organising a huge festival that will be championing the yes vote, Now and Forever, and he tells us why he is so confident about the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Tom Gleeson On Why His Gold Logie Devalues Everything
Tom Gleeson is a Gold Logie winner and while he's won TV's most elite prize... He actually thinks it devalues everything he does.