Guest Interviews
Kerri-Anne Kennerley Reveals All About Her I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Exit
It only took TV royalty Kerri-Anne Kennerley 3 days to say the famous words to get herself out of the I'm A Celebrity Jungle. So, why does she think Dom caused all the issues in the camp?
Comedian Wil Anderson Shares The Stories He Used To Tell To Bunk Off Work
Wil Anderson has been telling his stories on stage for nearly three decades, but he tells us the stories he used to tell to bunk off work.
Why Was Frank Woodley Wearing A Lobster Costume When He And Colin Lane Dropped By?
Comedy legends Lano & Woodley stopped by for a *very* chaotic live interview on the desk, and Frank Woodley wearing a lobster costume was the most sane moment of the whole thing!
Actor Geena Davis On how Thelma And Louise Changed Hollywood For Women
Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis explains why she thinks women aren't given the main roles in big movies and the unconscious bias in Hollywood.
Actor Nicholas Braun On Why Succession Fans Love Cousin Greg
Nicholas Braun plays everybody's favourite cousin on 'Succession', and he tells why he thinks fans just love Greg so much.
Kerri-Anne Kennerley On How Much Of The Real Kerri-Anne Will We See In The Jungle
Queen of TV Kerri-Anne Kennerley is heading into the jungle for I'm A Celebrity Australia, and she tells us why she's not frightened of anything... and if we'll see the real Kerri-Anne.
Anne Edmonds On The One Thing That Annoys Her About Having A Kid
Anne Edmonds is a new mother, and while she's loving it, a lot, there is one thing that she could really do without...