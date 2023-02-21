Guest Interviews
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach On How Exercise Changed His Life
Joe Wicks inspired millions around the world during lockdowns to get exercising, and he tells us why he fell in love with being active as a kid and how it changed his life.
Keri Russell On The True Story Behind Her Wild Movie 'Cocaine Bear'
Actor Keri Russell's latest flick 'Cocaine Bear' is a bonkers new movie that already feels like a cult classic. And as Keri tells us, it's kind of based off a true story!
The Phenomenon Stopping Kids Going To School
With the school year in full swing, there will be some parents grappling with kids who just can't go to school because of crippling anxiety. This phenomenon is known as school refusal and it's a growing problem, exacerbated by school shutdowns during the pandemic.
Jack River On The Most Surprising Part Of Motherhood
Jack River has recently welcomed her first child into the world and tells us all the things she's most surprised at about motherhood, and why she thinks she was dancing better on stage than Rihanna at 35 weeks!
Bear Grylls: On Meeting President Zelenskyy While Ukraine Is At War
Bear Grylls recently spent time with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in war-torn Ukraine, and tells us what it was like being on the ground with a leader at war, and what the President is like away from
Lincoln Younes On How He Manifested His Role In The Last King Of The C
Lincoln Younes tells us how he manifested playing John Ibrahim in the new TV series The Last King Of The Cross.
Everclear's Art Alexakis On How Grunge Fans Have Changed
Everclear's Art Alexakis tells ushow grunge fans have changed over the years, and what makes them so special.