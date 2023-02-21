The Project

Keri Russell On The True Story Behind Her Wild Movie 'Cocaine Bear'
NC | News

Actor Keri Russell's latest flick 'Cocaine Bear' is a bonkers new movie that already feels like a cult classic. And as Keri tells us, it's kind of based off a true story!

Guest Interviews

