Guest Interviews
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Red Flags Are In Life
Kelly Clarkson's new album features a song called 'Red Flag Collector', and she told us exactly what red flags she looks out for in her life.
Danny & Michael Philippou In Our Most Chaotic Interview Ever
Brothers Danny and Michael Philippou have been racking up the views on Youtube as RackaRacka for years, and now they're making the switch to directing movies. And they may have provided us with our most chaotic interview ever.
Gary Janetti On Why He's Obsessed With Prince George
Gary Janetti has written some of our most-loved TV shows, but his favourite story is the real-life Prince George, and he tells us why he's so obsessed with the young royal.
Rove McManus On Writing A Book That Is Impossible For Adults To Read
Rove McManus' new book is for kids, but impossible for adults to read, and he tells us how his daughter helped him come up with the weirdest things to include in it!
Tina Arena On What Love Saved Her From
Songstress Tina Arena's new album is called 'Love Saves' and she tells us what love has saved her from during her life.
Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Barth Feldman Reveal What The Hardest Feeling To Feel Is
Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Barth Feldman are the stars of the new movie 'No Hard Feelings' but... What is the hardest feeling to feel for them both? Well, it's time to find out.
Jack River On How Becoming A Mum Has Changed Her Life
Musician Jack River is settling into life as a mum, and she tells us how her life has changed since welcoming her daughter.