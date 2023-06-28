The Project

Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Red Flags Are In Life
NC | News

Kelly Clarkson's new album features a song called 'Red Flag Collector', and she told us exactly what red flags she looks out for in her life.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Red Flags Are In Life

Kelly Clarkson's new album features a song called 'Red Flag Collector', and she told us exactly what red flags she looks out for in her life.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Danny & Michael Philippou In Our Most Chaotic Interview Ever

Brothers Danny and Michael Philippou have been racking up the views on Youtube as RackaRacka for years, and now they're making the switch to directing movies. And they may have provided us with our most chaotic interview ever.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Gary Janetti On Why He's Obsessed With Prince George

Gary Janetti has written some of our most-loved TV shows, but his favourite story is the real-life Prince George, and he tells us why he's so obsessed with the young royal.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Rove McManus On Writing A Book That Is Impossible For Adults To Read

Rove McManus' new book is for kids, but impossible for adults to read, and he tells us how his daughter helped him come up with the weirdest things to include in it!

image-placeholder
6 mins

Tina Arena On What Love Saved Her From

Songstress Tina Arena's new album is called 'Love Saves' and she tells us what love has saved her from during her life.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Barth Feldman Reveal What The Hardest Feeling To Feel Is

Jennifer Lawrence & Andrew Barth Feldman are the stars of the new movie 'No Hard Feelings' but... What is the hardest feeling to feel for them both? Well, it's time to find out.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Jack River On How Becoming A Mum Has Changed Her Life

Musician Jack River is settling into life as a mum, and she tells us how her life has changed since welcoming her daughter.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Tim Rogers & Sarah McLeod On Why Every Musician Is In Five Bands

Tim Rogers and Sarah McLeod have been touring for years, and they tell us why every musician in is five different bands these days.

2023