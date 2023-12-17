Guest Interviews
Joel Edgerton On Why He Thought George Clooney Didn't Like Him
George Clooney is legendary for his pranks on set, but actor Joel Edgerton thought George didn't like him when they were working on their latest film together.
Nikki Britton On The Best Type Of Christmas Movie
Comedian Nikki Britton is the Christmas movie expert, and she tells us what her favourite Christmas movie is...and why she'll never forgive Alan Rickman in Love Actually.
Comedian Claire Hooper On The Reality Of School Concerts
Comedian Claire Hooper is the proud mum of two kids, but there's one thing we can all agree on, school concerts are the absolute worst and Claire tells us why.
Owen Teale On The Surprise Of How Big Game Of Thrones Became
Owen Teale may be best known for his role in Game of Thrones but he shares how much of a surprise it was to him that the fantasy-drama series became such a worldwide hit.
Timothée Chalamet On How It Feels To Take On Gene Wilder's Role
Timothée Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key are the stars of Wonka, the incredible prequel to one of the most beloved movies, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Timothée tells us how it feels to have taken on Gene Wilder's classic role.
Missy Higgins On Her Music Being Unofficial Break-Up Anthems
Missy Higgins has won a swathe of awards, but she tells us how she feels about her music being unofficial break-up anthems.
Green Day On Why Their Music Transcends Generations
Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakout album Dookie and they tell us how it feels to know that their music transcends generations.