Guest Interviews
Jimmy Barnes Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Tina Turner
The Barnestormers' Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney have worked with incredible artists during their careers, and Jimmy tells us all about duetting with Tina Turner on 'Simply The Best'.
Niall Horan Reveals Whether One Direction Will Ever Actually Reform
Niall Horan has been rocking all over the world as a solo act for the last 7 years, but he tells us if he thinks One Direction will ever reform.
Rose Byrne And Seth Rogen On Their Favourite Past Projects
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne tell us about the past projects that still mean so much to them, and why the Aussie actor's film with Heath Ledger is still very special to her.
Pete Murray On How His Son Is His New Co-Performer
Pete Murray may have been conquering the charts on his own for two decades, but now he has the sweetest co-performer in his son!
Belinda Carlisle Reveals What It's Like To Have Your Fans Lose Their Minds Over Your Hits
Belinda Carlisle is getting to set to release new music and tour Australia, but she also has some of the biggest hits in the world. She tells us what it's like to have fans, well, lose their minds when she performs them.
Lewis Capaldi Tries To Sell His Album On National TV (And Swears A Lot
Popstar Lewis Capaldi is getting set to release his new album, and he's not the greatest at selling himself... So we gave him some primetime TV minutes to do it... And we think he did a swearingly good job.
Michael J. Fox Reveals Why He Thinks Parkinson's Is A Gift
Michael J. Fox is a Hollywood legend and a household name worldwide. Now, as the star battles Parkinson’s disease, he reveals to The Project, why he believes it's the gift that keeps on taking.