The Project

Jet's Nic Cester On What Life Was Like After 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl'
NC | News

Jet’s iconic hit ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ turns 20 this week, and we found out from band member @nic_cester what life was like after the song's success gave him ‘Ferrari money’.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
36 secs

Cynthia Germanotta On When Lady Gaga Needs Her Mum

Cynthia Germanotta is mum to one of the world's biggest stars, Lady Gaga. The pair work together on the incredible 'Born This Way Foundation'. However, we found out when Gaga needs her mum the most.

image-placeholder
36 secs

Hamish Blake Named Father Of The Year For 2023

Today, Australia's Father of the Year for 2023 was revealed, and this year, it's one of our most loved TV and Radio stars, Hamish Blake, who is known for going that extra mile for his family, especially on Cake Night.

image-placeholder
36 secs

Jet's Nic Cester On What Life Was Like After 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl'

Jet’s iconic hit ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ turns 20 this week, and we found out from band member @nic_cester what life was like after the song's success gave him ‘Ferrari money’.

image-placeholder
36 secs

Is Tommy Little Finally Ready To Settle Down After Writing A Kids Book?

Tommy Little has just written his first kids book, 'Who Took My Nuts?', but is he now ready to settle down after penning a children's picture book?

image-placeholder
4 mins

Shark Tank's Sabri Suby On Why Working From The Office Is The Best

Shark Tank's Sabri Suby is a digital marking wiz, and he tells us why he reckons working at the office is better than working from home.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Mark Seymour On How 'Throw Your Arms Around Me' Came About

Mark Seymour is an Aussie music legend from Hunters & Collectors, and he tells us about how their iconic hit 'Throw Your Arms Around Me' came about because of Michael Gudinski.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Glenn Robbins And Dave O'Neil On Russell Coight's Nude Scene

Comedians Glenn Robbins and Dave O'Neil are the proud co-parents of the podcast Somehow Related, but they tell us about Russell Coight's new nude scene that's coming to a TV near you soon.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Troye Sivan Reveals The Secret Behind His New Album Cover

Superstar Troye Sivan's sweltering dance-pop anthem 'Rush' is a global sensation, but he shares the secret behind the cover art for his upcoming album 'Something To Give Each Other'.

2023