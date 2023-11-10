Guest Interviews
Emma & Hayley Watkins On Just How Difficult The Amazing Race is
Emma & Hayley Watkins told us just how challenging The Amazing Race really is, and how they felt when they won it in one of the nicest moments in the race's history.
Jessica Mauboy On How She Knew She'd Met The Love Of Her Life
Jessica Mauboy tells us how a fun game of 'Truth or Dare' ended up with her meeting the love of her life, and the prophetic song that was playing when they first met.
Dara Ó Briain On Why He Isn't A Fan of Seeing Himself On Big Screens
Last time we had Dara Ó Briain on the show, it was over Zoom, but when we had him in the studio, he told us why he had a problem with putting him on the big screen...
Phil Wang On Why He Chose To Wear A Yellow Bodysuit On Taskmaster
Phil Wang will long be remembered for his yellow bodysuit on Taskmaster UK and the comedian tells us why he chose to wear it.
Matt Preston On Sending Secret Messages While On TV
Chef Matt Preston has been sending secret messages to his loved ones on TV for years, and he tells us why... and we catch him doing it at the desk.
Martin Scorsese On Why He Keeps Working With Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro
Director Martin Scorsese has teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro once again, and he tells us why he loves bringing the trio back together.
Rhys Nicholson On How To Eat Other People's Food Without Getting Noticed
Comedian Rhys Nicholson has just released a memoir/recipe book, Dish, and they give us an excellent tip on how to eat other people's food without them noticing.