Guest Interviews
Jemima Khan On What She Learned About Marriage In Pakistan
Jemima Khan spent 10 years living in Pakistan after marrying former President Imran Khan in the 1990s. She tells us what she learned about love and marriage while living there, and how it influenced her new film.
The New Day On How They're Bringing Fun Back To WWE
The New Day - Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E - explain why they make such a good WWE team, and how their team's bright colours are bringing the fun back to WWE.
Why Marc Rebillet Is Always Wearing A Robe
Marc Rebillet is finally down under after his tour was postponed multiple times and he's well known for wearing a robe... But why?
The Moment Darren Hayes Knew He Wanted To Be A Singer
Darren Hayes is finally doing another concert in his hometown after nearly 20 years, but he tells us the moment at his local venue in Brisbane that he knew he wanted to be a singer.
The Advice Sam Worthington Gave Edward Carmody Ahead Of His First-Ever Movie
Sam Worthington has been in the some of the biggest movies ever, but his young co-star Edward Carmody is only just making his film debut. This is the one piece of advice Sam gave Edward before they started filming together.
Margot Robbie Explains Why Her Nickname Is 'Maggot'
Margot Robbie is back in Australia for the premiere 'Babylon', but some of her friends let slip a very funny nickname on the red carpet. Margot tells us how it came to be, while Diego Calva tells us the nickname Margot's brother accidentally gave him.
Margot Robbie Shares The Best Aussie Snack With Diego Calva
Margot Robbie and Diego Calava join us from the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Babylon! Diego tells us of Margot has been a good tour guide while Down Under, and what iconic Aussie snacks Margot has told him he must try.