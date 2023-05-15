Guest Interviews
Tom Gleisner On Why He's Never Want To Be A Contestant On HYBPA
Tom Gleisner is the man behind the podium on Have You Been Paying Attention? who knows all the answers, and he tells us why he'd never want to be a contestant on the show.
Jason Momoa Reveals Who He Would Love To Be In A Movie With
Jason Momoa is a deadset superstar and he could probably work with anyone he wants, so, who is on his hit list of stars he wants to work with? We found out!
Coldplay's Chris Martin On His Love/Hate Relationship With Phones
Chris Martin is heading back Down Under with Coldplay, and he tells us why he has a love/hate relationship with phones... and why they're responsible for more screaming at his concerts.
John Cleese Reveals Why Fawlty Towers Is Coming Back After 40 Years
After 40 years, Fawlty Towers is set to return to our TV screens! So, after all these years, why now? John Cleese joins us to explain!
Nick, Joe And Kevin Jonas Reveal How Soon We Will See The Jonas Brothers In Australia
The Jonas Brothers are heading back on tour for their new album, 'The Album', and they reveal when we can expect them back Down Under.
Julia Morris On Who Could Actually Replace Dr Chris Brown On I'm A Celebrity
Dr. Chris Brown has left the jungle for the last time, leaving behind one Julia Morris but he's making headlines for maybe dating someone at our desk... And it appears the newspapers got the wrong vet...
Melanie Bracewell On Why She Was Banned From Wikipedia
Comedian Melanie Bracewell will tell anyone that she's a very serious news reporter, but she tells us why she was banned from Wikipedia back in the day.