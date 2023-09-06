The Project

Jamie Oliver Reveals Why He Isn't The Best Chef In His Family
NC | News

Jamie Oliver is one of the world's most famous chefs, and his dishes delight millions around the world, apart from one person in his household...

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

Jamie Oliver Reveals Why He Isn't The Best Chef In His Family

Jamie Oliver is one of the world's most famous chefs, and his dishes delight millions around the world, apart from one person in his household...

image-placeholder
5 mins

Dave Hughes On Why He Needs To Leave Carlton's Finals Game Early

Dave Hughes' AFL team Carlton have made the finals for the first time in a decade, but he shares the sweet reason he needs to leave the game early.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Mike Shinoda On What It's Like To Be In World's Biggest Band

Linkin Park was a trail-blazing band with their impeccable blend of metal and hip-hop, and their rapper Mike Shinoda tells us what it's like being in one of the world's biggest bands.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Seth Rogen & Ice Cube On Why Pizza Is So Important When Making Friends

We all know that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles enjoy a slice of pizza, but Seth Rogen and Ice Cube tell us why the delicious carby goodness is so important when making friends.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Wil Anderson On What He Thinks About The No Campaign

Wil Anderson joined us earlier in the year to talk about the Voice to Parliament referendum, but he tells us what he thinks about the No campaign.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Could Kate Miller-Heidke's Kid Be The Cutest Singer Ever?

Kate Miller-Heidke has a brand new musical comedy that’s about to debut in Brisbane, but it seems that her kid might be the cutest singer ever.

image-placeholder
36 secs

Cynthia Germanotta On When Lady Gaga Needs Her Mum

Cynthia Germanotta is mum to one of the world's biggest stars, Lady Gaga. The pair work together on the incredible 'Born This Way Foundation'. However, we found out when Gaga needs her mum the most.

image-placeholder
36 secs

Hamish Blake Named Father Of The Year For 2023

Today, Australia's Father of the Year for 2023 was revealed, and this year, it's one of our most loved TV and Radio stars, Hamish Blake, who is known for going that extra mile for his family, especially on Cake Night.

2023