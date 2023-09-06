Guest Interviews
Jamie Oliver Reveals Why He Isn't The Best Chef In His Family
Jamie Oliver is one of the world's most famous chefs, and his dishes delight millions around the world, apart from one person in his household...
Dave Hughes On Why He Needs To Leave Carlton's Finals Game Early
Dave Hughes' AFL team Carlton have made the finals for the first time in a decade, but he shares the sweet reason he needs to leave the game early.
Mike Shinoda On What It's Like To Be In World's Biggest Band
Linkin Park was a trail-blazing band with their impeccable blend of metal and hip-hop, and their rapper Mike Shinoda tells us what it's like being in one of the world's biggest bands.
Seth Rogen & Ice Cube On Why Pizza Is So Important When Making Friends
We all know that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles enjoy a slice of pizza, but Seth Rogen and Ice Cube tell us why the delicious carby goodness is so important when making friends.
Wil Anderson On What He Thinks About The No Campaign
Wil Anderson joined us earlier in the year to talk about the Voice to Parliament referendum, but he tells us what he thinks about the No campaign.
Could Kate Miller-Heidke's Kid Be The Cutest Singer Ever?
Kate Miller-Heidke has a brand new musical comedy that’s about to debut in Brisbane, but it seems that her kid might be the cutest singer ever.
Cynthia Germanotta On When Lady Gaga Needs Her Mum
Cynthia Germanotta is mum to one of the world's biggest stars, Lady Gaga. The pair work together on the incredible 'Born This Way Foundation'. However, we found out when Gaga needs her mum the most.