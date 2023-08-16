The Project

James Bay On What It Was Like To Open For Bruce Springsteen
NC | News

James Bay gets everyone in their feelings with his dulcet tones, but he tells us what it was like opening for The Boss, Bruce Springsteen.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
5 mins

James Bay On What It Was Like To Open For Bruce Springsteen

James Bay gets everyone in their feelings with his dulcet tones, but he tells us what it was like opening for The Boss, Bruce Springsteen.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Eddie Perfect On Bringing Beetlejuice To Life On Stage

Aussie singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect has brought Beetlejuice to life in a musical that has taken the U.S. by storm, and he tells us how hard he had to fight for his vision that has now had 8 Tony nominations.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Dara Ó Briain On Being The Highest-Scoring Taskmaster UK Contestant

Comedian Dara Ó Briain is the highest-scoring contestant on Taskmaster UK ever, so we asked him why he was so good on the show.

image-placeholder
6 mins

The Inspired Unemployed On The Time They Pranked The Project

The Inspired Unemployed love to play pranks on others, and The Project desk has been a victim in the most awkward interview you've ever seen.

image-placeholder
5 mins

David Walliams On The Brutal Feedback He's Gotten From Kids

Actor, comedian and author @davidwalliams has sold more than 50 million children's books, but he has still had some brutal feedback from kids.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Daniel Connell On How 'Easy' Kids Are

Comedian Daniel Connell has a three-year-old son and he tells us just how 'easy' it is to look after your kids.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Anne Edmonds On The Hidden Beauty Of Aged Care Centres

Actor and comedian Anne Edmonds is performing in a musical about a nursing home, and she tells us why nursing homes can have hidden beauty and how she's learnt we fail our elderly.

image-placeholder
36 secs

Celia Pacquola On The Magic Of 'Thank God You're Here'

Celia Pacquola is the new host of the reboot of 'Thank God You're Here', and she tells us what the magic is behind walking through the blue door.

2023