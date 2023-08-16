Guest Interviews
James Bay On What It Was Like To Open For Bruce Springsteen
James Bay gets everyone in their feelings with his dulcet tones, but he tells us what it was like opening for The Boss, Bruce Springsteen.
Eddie Perfect On Bringing Beetlejuice To Life On Stage
Aussie singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect has brought Beetlejuice to life in a musical that has taken the U.S. by storm, and he tells us how hard he had to fight for his vision that has now had 8 Tony nominations.
Dara Ó Briain On Being The Highest-Scoring Taskmaster UK Contestant
Comedian Dara Ó Briain is the highest-scoring contestant on Taskmaster UK ever, so we asked him why he was so good on the show.
The Inspired Unemployed On The Time They Pranked The Project
The Inspired Unemployed love to play pranks on others, and The Project desk has been a victim in the most awkward interview you've ever seen.
David Walliams On The Brutal Feedback He's Gotten From Kids
Actor, comedian and author @davidwalliams has sold more than 50 million children's books, but he has still had some brutal feedback from kids.
Daniel Connell On How 'Easy' Kids Are
Comedian Daniel Connell has a three-year-old son and he tells us just how 'easy' it is to look after your kids.
Anne Edmonds On The Hidden Beauty Of Aged Care Centres
Actor and comedian Anne Edmonds is performing in a musical about a nursing home, and she tells us why nursing homes can have hidden beauty and how she's learnt we fail our elderly.