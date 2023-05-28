Guest Interviews
High-Wire Artist Philippe Petit On How He Doesn't Fall
For decades, high-wire artist Philippe Petit has been defying death, but he tells us what's the plan if a high-wire stunt goes wrong and how he doesn't fall.
Jaguar Jonze On Her Love Letter To Music After Years Of Advocacy
Singer Jaguar Jonze says her latest album is a love letter to music after her love for it was challenged after years of advocacy.
James Marsden Reveals Who He Based His 'Jury Duty' Character On
James Marsden is one of the stars of the smash-hit TV series 'Jury Duty' and while he was in the show as himself, he reveals who he really based his character on.
Jimmy Barnes Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Tina Turner
The Barnestormers' Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney have worked with incredible artists during their careers, and Jimmy tells us all about duetting with Tina Turner on 'Simply The Best'.
Niall Horan Reveals Whether One Direction Will Ever Actually Reform
Niall Horan has been rocking all over the world as a solo act for the last 7 years, but he tells us if he thinks One Direction will ever reform.
Rose Byrne And Seth Rogen On Their Favourite Past Projects
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne tell us about the past projects that still mean so much to them, and why the Aussie actor's film with Heath Ledger is still very special to her.
Pete Murray On How His Son Is His New Co-Performer
Pete Murray may have been conquering the charts on his own for two decades, but now he has the sweetest co-performer in his son!
Belinda Carlisle Reveals What It's Like To Have Your Fans Lose Their Minds Over Your Hits
Belinda Carlisle is getting to set to release new music and tour Australia, but she also has some of the biggest hits in the world. She tells us what it's like to have fans, well, lose their minds when she performs them.