J Balvin On How He Came To Collab With Ed Sheeran
J Balvin has taken the world by storm with his reggaeton hits, collaborating with some of the biggest pop stars in the world, and he tells us how his collab with Ed Sheeran came about.

Guest Interviews

6 mins

image-placeholder
4 mins

Nick Littlemore On How PNAU's Collab With Elton John Happened

Nick Littlemore and PNAU have been collabing with some of the biggest names in the music industry, but their work with Elton John has been streamed more than 2 billion times, and he tells us how it came about.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Voyager's Daniel Estrin On What Doing Eurovision Is Really Like

Voyager's Daniel Estrin represented Australia on the glitzy stage of Eurovision, and he tells us what the competition is really like behind the glitter and glam.

image-placeholder
6 mins

MasterChef Winner Brent On Why Winning In Jock's Final Season Means So Much

Newly-crowned MasterChef champion Brent Draper formed a special bond with Jock Zonfrillo in 2021, and he tells us how winning in Jock's last season has been bittersweet.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Oliver Twist On Finding The Comedy In His Life Story

Comedian Oliver Twist arrived in Australia as a refugee from Rwanda as a child, and he tells us why he now uses his story for comedy.

image-placeholder
5 mins

MasterChef Top 3 On Who Would Cook The Best Special Occasion Dish

We're down to the Top 3 in MasterChef Australia, and Brent, Declan and Rhiannon tell us who'd they would pick to cook a spectacular dish for a special occasion.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Maz Jobrani On Why Australians Are Happy

Comedian Maz Jobrani tells us why Aussies are so happy and why Americans don't know anything.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Gabriel Iglesias And The Insane Stat That Blew Our Minds

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, AKA Fluffy Guy, tells us the INSANE stat about his very own Pop! Vinyl, and if he's more popular than Batman.

2023