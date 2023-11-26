The Project

Iva Davies & Jim Kerr On Why Their Tour Will Be Wilder Than Their 1981 Tour
Icehouse's Iva Davies and Simple Minds' Jim Kerr have been mates forever, and they tell us how their friendship began in the 1980s, and how their new tour will be wilder than their 1981 tour.

Jimmy Barnes On What It's Like Working With His Grandchildren

Jimmy Barnes is known for being one of the biggest rockstars in Australia but now he's working with his Grandchildren and we found out just how it all went...

Brie Larson Reveals Why She Named Her Dog... Six Thirty

Brie Larson is the star of the Apple TV+ adaptation of ‘Lessons In Chemistry’, and her brand new rescue dog has a name used in the show, which he chose himself.

Harry Connick Jr On Why He Keeps Coming Back To Australia

Harry Connick Jr is back in Australia, and we love him, so why does he keep returning (besides his daughters living here!)?

Todd Sampson Reveals The Beauty Industry's Worst Hacks

Beauty hacks have taken over the internet, promising quick fixes, but Todd Sampson tells us some of the worst he's seen and why they are so bad.

Måneskin On What It's Like Recording With Dolly Parton

Måneskin found global fame when they won Eurovision in 2021, and they tell us how it led to recording with Dolly Parton and what it was like to work with the Queen of Country.

Rhys Nicholson & Joel Creasey Unveil Their Naughty Christmas Crackers

Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey are about to take their Family Christmas on the road, and they brought their very naughty Christmas crackers along to share a few jokes that made us gasp.

Macklemore Reveals What It's Like To Do The School Run As A World Famous Rapper

Macklemore may be used to performing in front of tens of thousands, but he's still a dad who has to do the school run, and he tells us what that's like as a famous rapper.

