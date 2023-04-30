Guest Interviews
It's Time For The I'm A Celebrity Finale!
After eight years, it's Dr Chris' last I'm A Celebrity Australia finale, and we catch up with him in South Africa to find out what he'll miss the most about the jungle... and Julia refuses to get emotional about it.
Joshua Jackson On His Gratitude For Pacey In Dawson's Creek
Joshua Jackson stole hearts as Pacey on Dawson's Creek, and he tells us how he's grateful for the show, and because there was no social media during that time.
Jessie Ware Reveals What It's Like To Tour With Harry Styles
Singing sensation Jessie Ware has just released her brand-new album, and it has come out right after she toured with Harry Styles... So, just what was it like to tour with the man himself? We found ou
Woody Reveals The Part Of The I'm A Celeb KAK Confrontation We Didn't
Woody Whitelaw was part of the I'm A Celebrity eating challenge that became famous because of the Dom/Kerri-Anne Kennerley confrontation, but there was something else happening during that moment that Australia didn't see...
Fatboy Slim On The Gig That Caused A City To Run Out Of Alcohol
Fatboy Slim changed electronic music in the U.K. with a gig in England, but he tells us why the whole city ran out of alcohol before the show.
Peter Helliar On The Worst Part Of The I'm A Celeb Jungle
Peter Helliar is the latest evictee of I'm A Celebrity, and he tells us what the worst part of the jungle, but also why it's the adventure of a lifetime.
Domenica Reveals The One Regret About Her Argument With Kerri-Anne Kennerley On I'm A Celebrity
Domenica is the latest camp mate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and she reveals the one thing she regrets about her infamous run-in with Kerri-Anne Kennerley.