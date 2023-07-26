Guest Interviews
Anthony LaPaglia On How Theatre Is Different From Films
Despite decades in show business, Anthony LaPaglia has never performed on stage in Australia...until now! He tells us how theatre is so different from acting in TV and films.
Is Kyle Sandilands Really Jackie O's Bestie?
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O are some of the country's most popular radio hosts, but are they really each other's besties? Jackie reveals all.
Rhys Nicholson On The Magic Of A 24-Hour Kmart
Rhys Nicholson spends their days around fabulous Drag Queens on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, but they tell us why there's nothing better than the magic of a 24-hour Kmart.
Danny & Michael Philippou Reveal Their Plans For 'The Project'
Danny & Michael Philippou, also known as RackaRacka, are officially Hollywood directors, but they have even bigger plans for themselves, and it looks like they may want to take our jobs...
Bliss n Eso On The Weird Thumb Injury Caused By Stagediving
Bliss n Eso have been touring for over 15 years, but one incident caused by stage diving means Eso can do a *weird* thing with his thumb. Warning, it's pretty wild.
Dyson Daniels & Xavier Cooks On What It's Like PLaying Against LeBron James
Aussie basketball stars Dyson Daniels and Xavier Cooks are living the dream playing in the NBA, and they tell us what being in the best league in the world is like and what it's like to play against LeBron James.
John Cleese Reveals How He's Already Dead
John Cleese is 83 years old, but he doesn't fear death; in fact, he says he's already dead.