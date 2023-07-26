The Project

Is Kyle Sandilands Really Jackie O's Bestie?
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O are some of the country's most popular radio hosts, but are they really each other's besties? Jackie reveals all.

Guest Interviews

5 mins

Anthony LaPaglia On How Theatre Is Different From Films

Despite decades in show business, Anthony LaPaglia has never performed on stage in Australia...until now! He tells us how theatre is so different from acting in TV and films.

4 mins

Is Kyle Sandilands Really Jackie O's Bestie?

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O are some of the country's most popular radio hosts, but are they really each other's besties? Jackie reveals all.

5 mins

Rhys Nicholson On The Magic Of A 24-Hour Kmart

Rhys Nicholson spends their days around fabulous Drag Queens on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, but they tell us why there's nothing better than the magic of a 24-hour Kmart.

5 mins

Danny & Michael Philippou Reveal Their Plans For 'The Project'

Danny & Michael Philippou, also known as RackaRacka, are officially Hollywood directors, but they have even bigger plans for themselves, and it looks like they may want to take our jobs...

6 mins

Bliss n Eso On The Weird Thumb Injury Caused By Stagediving

Bliss n Eso have been touring for over 15 years, but one incident caused by stage diving means Eso can do a *weird* thing with his thumb. Warning, it's pretty wild.

5 mins

Dyson Daniels & Xavier Cooks On What It's Like PLaying Against LeBron James

Aussie basketball stars Dyson Daniels and Xavier Cooks are living the dream playing in the NBA, and they tell us what being in the best league in the world is like and what it's like to play against LeBron James.

7 mins

John Cleese Reveals How He's Already Dead

John Cleese is 83 years old, but he doesn't fear death; in fact, he says he's already dead.

4 mins

Amy Shark On The Time She Fell For Someone Too Quickly

Aussie indie-pop darling Amy Shark has made a real splash with her new single 'Can I Shower At Yours', and she tells about a time she may have fallen for someone a little too quickly.

