The Project

Iliza Shlesinger On Why Your Fave Bra Is The Longest Relationship You Will Have
NC | News

Iliza Shlesinger tells us why a woman's favourite bra will be the longest relationship will be the longest relationship she will have.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder5 mins

Iliza Shlesinger On Why Your Fave Bra Is The Longest Relationship You Will Have

Iliza Shlesinger tells us why a woman's favourite bra will be the longest relationship will be the longest relationship she will have.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Text Chrissie Swan Received From Her Son During Her First Radio Show

Chrissie Swan is about to start her own radio show, and she shares the 'heartwarming' message of support from her son... that turned out to be not so supportive afterall!

image-placeholder8 mins

Jason Donovan On Why Returning To Neighbours Was So Special

Jason Donovan tells us why heading back to Neighbours was so special, and why there's hope for the Australian entertainment industry.

image-placeholder7 mins

Sam Smith On One-Upping Ed Sheeran's Gift

Sam Smith was given a wild gift by Ed Sheeran, and now they are getting ideas on how they are going to one-up their good friend.

image-placeholder6 mins

Why Luke Heggie Thinks The Word 'Legend' Is Overused

Comedian Luke Heggie thinks the word 'legend' is overused, and tells us why it's had a trickle-down effect on other words.

image-placeholder4 mins

Why 'The Whale' Is Brendan Fraser's Perfect Comeback Film

Brendan Fraser has had a remarkable comeback to the film world with 'The Whale', and he tells us why it was the perfect film for him to be in.

image-placeholder4 mins

Hugh Sheridan On Why He Loves Adelaide So Much

Native Radelaider Hugh Sheridan tells us why he loves his home of Adelaide and South Australia so much, and what makes it so special.

image-placeholder6 mins

Why Jason Segel Admires Billy Joel And David Bowie So Much

Jason Segel has teased his musical abilities throughout his career, and he tells us why he looks to Billy Joel and David Bowie in admiration.

2023