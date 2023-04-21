The Project

Heartbreak High Star Chloé Hayden Reveals Who She Would Be As A Disney Character
Heartbreak High star Chloé Hayden has a brand new podcast called Boldly Me, where she talks to people she admires and one of the questions she asks everyone is, which Disney character would you be? So, who would she be?

Comedian Ray O'Leary Reveals How We Can Keep Our Energy Levels Super High

A.I. Has Started Created New Hit Songs Featuring Oasis & Drake But Is It A Good Thing?

6 mins

Author Jay Shetty On Thins You Can Do To Better Your Relationships

Author Jay Shetty is Australia to help to singles find love, and he tells us the things people can do better in their relationships.

alt-J On How Drummer Thom Having A Hearing Impediment Helped The Band

alt-J have one of the most unique sounds in music but we found out how their drummer, Thom, having a hearing impediment may have actually helped them.

Metallica's James Hetfield On How It Felt To Invent A Genre Of Music

Metallica invented 'thrash metal', and lead singer James Hetfield tells us how it felt at the time and reveals the feedback Elton John gave him, that made him emotional.

Comedian Tommy Little On Why Wearing A HoMie Jumper Can Change A Life

Comedian Tommy Little drops by to tell us how wearing a HoMie hoodie can help change the life of a young person affected by homelessness.

Anna And Bianca On Missing The Culinary Delights Of The I'm A Celebrity Camp

Anna and Bianca are the first celebs evicted from the jungle, and they tell us why they're missing the culinary delights of I'm A Celebrity camp.

Comedian Dylan Moran On How Flying Fuels His Cake Addiction

Irish comedian Dylan Moran had literally *just* landed in Australia when he joined us at the desk, and he tells us how flying fuels his cake addiction when he's bored on a plane.

