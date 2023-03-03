Guest Interviews
Guy Montgomery Reveals What It's Like To Be Voted First Off Reality TV
New Zealand comedian Guy Montgomery was on a show called Celebrity Treasure Island where he was almost immediately voted out. So what is it like to have your ego bruised on national TV?
Steve-O On The One Stunt He Regrets The Most
Steve-O has been part of Jackass since 2000, but there is one stunt that he wishes he had never done.
Megan Gale's Signature 'Angry Mum' Face
Supermodel Megan Gale is hitting the catwalk for the first time in 15 years and she might not have a signature move, but she shows us how her go-to look is now the 'angry mum face'.
Charli XCX On Calling Out The Brits Before Harry Styles Praised Her
Charli XCX was acknowledged in Harry Styles' acceptance speech at the Brit Awards after calling out the Best Artist category only having male artists. She told us why she'd had enough and spoke out.
Macklemore On Being Directed By His Own Daughter
Macklemore's latest music video was directed by his own daughter! He tells us what it was like taking direction from 6-year-old Sloane and how special that memory will be.
Budjerah On What It's Like Touring With Ed Sheeran
Budjerah is on tour with Ed Sheeran around Australia at the moment, and he tells us what it's like to hang backstage with the superstar.
Reuben Kaye On Why He Loves Having Naughty Material In His Shows
Comedian Reuben Kaye tells us why creating naughty material lets his audiences decide what's really offensive; the language used or the topic being discussed.