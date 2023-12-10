Guest Interviews
Green Day On Why Their Music Transcends Generations
Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakout album Dookie and they tell us how it feels to know that their music transcends generations.
Sarah Wilson On Why She Believes Australia Is Facing A Cultural Crisis
Former host of MasterChef and author Sarah Wilson, who has moved to Paris, tells us why she believes Australia is facing a cultural crisis alongside its cost-of-living crisis.
The Veronicas On The Insane Lengths They Went To For Their New Video
The Veronicas, Jess & Lisa Origliasso, tell us all about the insane, and creepy crawly, lengths they went to in their new music video.
TLC On How To Spot A Modern-Day Scrub
TLC are celebrating 30 years of their iconic album, Crazy Sexy Cool, and T-Boz and Chilli tell us how we can spot a modern-day scrub.
Kelsey Grammer On What It's Like Making Frasier Without John Mahoney
Kelsey Grammer is returning to the titular role in the new season of Frasier, but since the show ended its first run, John Mahoney, who played his father Martin Crane in the show, has passed away. Kelsey tells us just how hard it was to make the show without his close friend.
Troye Sivan On The Man Who Inspires Him The Most
Ahead of the tonight's GQ Men of the Year awards, Troye Sivan reveals the man who inspires him the most, and why it's okay to be soft as a man.
Sir Richard Branson On Why Kids Aren't Allowed On His Cruises
Sir @RichardBranson is in Australia to celebrate the launch of Virgin Voyages, but they are adults-only, and he tells us why he doesn't want kids on his cruises.