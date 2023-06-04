Guest Interviews
Boxing Brothers Andrew And Jason Moloney Return From Bittersweet World Championship Fights
Boxing brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney have returned from the US after competing in separate World Championship fights. They tell us all about the bittersweet results and how they celebrated.
Gene Simmons On The Offer With KISS We Can't Refuse
Gene Simmons and KISS are heading to Australia for one last concert, and Gene gave us an offer we can't refuse when they are here.
Jake Shears Reveals What It's Like To Work With Kylie Minogue
Jake Shears is about to release his brand new solo album, and he's signed up our very own Kylie Minogue for it! We ask, as they are good friends, did it all go well with the Aussie legend?
Tasma Walton Reveals The One Thing She Tries To Avoid When Working Near Her Daughter
Tasma Walton is a Logie-winning actor, and she recently took her daughter on set, but she had one moment where she had to force her to avert her eyes!
Rob Thomas Gives Us A Guided Tour Of His Incredible Tour Bus
Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas is currently on tour, and while we were chatting with him, we may have gotten a little sidetracked and got a tour of his tour bus, and it's HUGE!
Rita Ora On Working With Her Husband Taika Waititi
Popstar Rita Ora tells us all about working with her husband Taika Waititi, who was in charge of her latest video.
Dave Fishwick On His Biopic About Changing The Banking System
Dave Fishwick was a normal guy from northern England who got sick of the big banks, so he started a bank for his community. Now Hollywood has come calling to make a movie about his incredible life and how the bank works.