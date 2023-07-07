The Project

G Flip Reveals How They Met Their Wife Chrishell Stause
NC | News

G Flip's love story with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is one for the ages, but how did worlds collide for the Aussie drumming legend and the Yankee real-estate rockstar? They tell us!

Guest Interviews

5 mins

Khary Payton On Why People Love The Walking Dead So Much

Khary Payton plays King Ezekiel in one of the most iconic post-apocalyptic TV series ever, and he tells us what it is about the zombie-filled universe that has its fans so invested.

5 mins

5 mins

Danielle Walker and Claire Lovering On The Most Surprising Thing About 1850s Australia

Danielle Walker and Claire Lovering play two bawdy 'hornbag' sisters in the new comedy series Gold Diggers, and they tell us what the most surprising thing they discovered about what Australia was like during the Gold Rush.

7 mins

Dolly Parton Reveals How Close To Miley Cyrus She Really Is

Dolly Parton is famously the Godmother of Miley Cyrus, and she tells us how that came about and how close she is with Miley.

5 mins

Leigh-Anne On Her Reunion Plans With Little Mix

Leigh-Anne is making waves as a solo artist, but she tells us what her plans for a Little Mix reunion are.

6 mins

Cate Blanchett & Warwick Thornton On How 'The New Boy' Came To Be

Cate Blanchett and director Warwick Thornton tell us the incredible years-long story of how their new movie 'The New Boy' came to be and how it evolved.

3 mins

Mission: Impossible Cast On What They Got Tom Cruise For His Birthday

It's a big day for the Mission Impossible cast at the Sydney red carpet premiere... and it's Tom Cruise's birthday! So we asked Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff what they got one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

5 mins

Tom Cruise Gets A Birthday Present He Probably Doesn't Want

Tom Cruise is hitting the red carpet in Sydney for #MissionImpossible on his birthday, so we gave him a gift he probably doesn't want.

2023