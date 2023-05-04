Guest Interviews
Foodie And Author Alison Roman On What She Thinks Australian Food Is
Alison Roman is a world-travelling foodie who loves sharing her expertise with others, but she tells us what she thinks Australian food actually is.
Jimmy Rees On What 'Going Viral' Really Means
Comedian Jimmy Rees has tens of millions of views on his videos featuring hilarious characters, but he tells us what he thinks 'going viral' really means.
Angourie Rice Reveals The Snack Jennifer Garner Makes On Set
Aussie actor Angourie Rice shares the screen with Jennifer Garner in their new TV series 'The Last Thing He Told Me', and it turns out Jennifer may be a huge Hollywood star, but she still loves to bake for everyone on set.
Jason Sudeikis On If He Thought 'Ted Lasso' Would Be This Successful
Jason Sudeikis is coaching AFC Richmond for a third season in Ted Lasso, but did he think the show would be this successful?
It's Time For The I'm A Celebrity Finale!
After eight years, it's Dr Chris' last I'm A Celebrity Australia finale, and we catch up with him in South Africa to find out what he'll miss the most about the jungle... and Julia refuses to get emotional about it.
Joshua Jackson On His Gratitude For Pacey In Dawson's Creek
Joshua Jackson stole hearts as Pacey on Dawson's Creek, and he tells us how he's grateful for the show, and because there was no social media during that time.
Jessie Ware Reveals What It's Like To Tour With Harry Styles
Singing sensation Jessie Ware has just released her brand-new album, and it has come out right after she toured with Harry Styles... So, just what was it like to tour with the man himself? We found ou