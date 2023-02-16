Guest Interviews
Everclear's Art Alexakis On How Grunge Fans Have Changed
Everclear's Art Alexakis tells ushow grunge fans have changed over the years, and what makes them so special.
Alyssa Sutherland On Being In A Scary Movie When She Hates Horror Flic
Alyssa Sutherland doesn't like scary movies...but she's just starred in a horror flick! She tells us how being in Evil Dead Rise helped her like the genre, and what's the worst part of fake blood.
Kate Ceberano On How To Explain 'Pash' To Kids
Kate Ceberano has released a new version of her hit 'Pash', and she gives us a detailed version of how she'd explain 'pashing' to the younger generation.
The Teskey Brothers On Why The Dutch Just Love Their Music
The Teskey Brothers are heading on a worldwide tour, but tell us why the Dutch take it to a whole new level and just love their music.
Pamela Anderson On Reclaiming Her Own Story
Pamela Anderson has revealed the dark truths of her own life in her new book, and she tells us how she's reclaiming her own story after it was out of her control for so long.
Charlie Pickering On Why Would I Lie To You Is A Safe Space
Charlie Pickering is getting ready to tell some tall tales on the new season of Would I Lie To You. He tells us the first lie he told when he was kindergarten, and how it will help him on the show.
Orlando Bloom On Why He Finds It Weird It's Been 20 Years Since The Lord Of The Rings
Orlando Bloom tells us why he finds it weird that it's been 20 years since starring in The Lord of The Rings. But he also reminisces about his first acting role and the hilarious way his character's story ended.