Eva Longoria On Why Desperate Housewives Is Still So Important To Her
Eva Longoria has had an incredible career, and she tells us how her iconic role in Desperate Housewives is still so important in her life

5 mins

4 mins

Nath Valvo On Why He And His Husband Make No Sense

Comedian Nath Valvo just got married, but he explains why he and his husband make no sense together, and how it made the wedding guest list more interesting.

4 mins

Boxing Brothers Andrew And Jason Moloney Return From Bittersweet World Championship Fights

Boxing brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney have returned from the US after competing in separate World Championship fights. They tell us all about the bittersweet results and how they celebrated.

6 mins

Gene Simmons On The Offer With KISS We Can't Refuse

Gene Simmons and KISS are heading to Australia for one last concert, and Gene gave us an offer we can't refuse when they are here.

6 mins

Jake Shears Reveals What It's Like To Work With Kylie Minogue

Jake Shears is about to release his brand new solo album, and he's signed up our very own Kylie Minogue for it! We ask, as they are good friends, did it all go well with the Aussie legend?

5 mins

Tasma Walton Reveals The One Thing She Tries To Avoid When Working Near Her Daughter

Tasma Walton is a Logie-winning actor, and she recently took her daughter on set, but she had one moment where she had to force her to avert her eyes!

5 mins

Rob Thomas Gives Us A Guided Tour Of His Incredible Tour Bus

Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas is currently on tour, and while we were chatting with him, we may have gotten a little sidetracked and got a tour of his tour bus, and it's HUGE!

6 mins

Rita Ora On Working With Her Husband Taika Waititi

Popstar Rita Ora tells us all about working with her husband Taika Waititi, who was in charge of her latest video.

2023