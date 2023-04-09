The Project

Ellie Goulding On Why It's A Good Thing Her New Album Isn't Personal
Singer Ellie Goulding recently admitted that her latest album is the least personal she's ever released. She tells us why that's a good thing, and why she wouldn't be able to write her smash hit 'Anything Can Happen' now.

Guest Interviews

Michael Hing On The Scary Moment He Crash Landed In A Hot Air Balloon

Our very own Michael Hing is on tour, but he recently took a trip in a hot air balloon and found out the hard way that they can't be steered when in the air.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley Reveals All About Her I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Exit

It only took TV royalty Kerri-Anne Kennerley 3 days to say the famous words to get herself out of the I'm A Celebrity Jungle. So, why does she think Dom caused all the issues in the camp?

Comedian Wil Anderson Shares The Stories He Used To Tell To Bunk Off Work

Wil Anderson has been telling his stories on stage for nearly three decades, but he tells us the stories he used to tell to bunk off work.

Why Was Frank Woodley Wearing A Lobster Costume When He And Colin Lane Dropped By?

Comedy legends Lano & Woodley stopped by for a *very* chaotic live interview on the desk, and Frank Woodley wearing a lobster costume was the most sane moment of the whole thing!

Actor Geena Davis On how Thelma And Louise Changed Hollywood For Women

Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis explains why she thinks women aren't given the main roles in big movies and the unconscious bias in Hollywood.

Actor Nicholas Braun On Why Succession Fans Love Cousin Greg

Nicholas Braun plays everybody's favourite cousin on 'Succession', and he tells why he thinks fans just love Greg so much.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley On How Much Of The Real Kerri-Anne Will We See In The Jungle

Queen of TV Kerri-Anne Kennerley is heading into the jungle for I'm A Celebrity Australia, and she tells us why she's not frightened of anything... and if we'll see the real Kerri-Anne.

