Guest Interviews
Ellie Goulding On Why It's A Good Thing Her New Album Isn't Personal
Singer Ellie Goulding recently admitted that her latest album is the least personal she's ever released. She tells us why that's a good thing, and why she wouldn't be able to write her smash hit 'Anything Can Happen' now.
Michael Hing On The Scary Moment He Crash Landed In A Hot Air Balloon
Our very own Michael Hing is on tour, but he recently took a trip in a hot air balloon and found out the hard way that they can't be steered when in the air.
Kerri-Anne Kennerley Reveals All About Her I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Exit
It only took TV royalty Kerri-Anne Kennerley 3 days to say the famous words to get herself out of the I'm A Celebrity Jungle. So, why does she think Dom caused all the issues in the camp?
Comedian Wil Anderson Shares The Stories He Used To Tell To Bunk Off Work
Wil Anderson has been telling his stories on stage for nearly three decades, but he tells us the stories he used to tell to bunk off work.
Why Was Frank Woodley Wearing A Lobster Costume When He And Colin Lane Dropped By?
Comedy legends Lano & Woodley stopped by for a *very* chaotic live interview on the desk, and Frank Woodley wearing a lobster costume was the most sane moment of the whole thing!
Actor Geena Davis On how Thelma And Louise Changed Hollywood For Women
Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis explains why she thinks women aren't given the main roles in big movies and the unconscious bias in Hollywood.
Actor Nicholas Braun On Why Succession Fans Love Cousin Greg
Nicholas Braun plays everybody's favourite cousin on 'Succession', and he tells why he thinks fans just love Greg so much.