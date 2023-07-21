Guest Interviews
Dyson Daniels & Xavier Cooks On What It's Like PLaying Against LeBron James
Aussie basketball stars Dyson Daniels and Xavier Cooks are living the dream playing in the NBA, and they tell us what being in the best league in the world is like and what it's like to play against LeBron James.
John Cleese Reveals How He's Already Dead
John Cleese is 83 years old, but he doesn't fear death; in fact, he says he's already dead.
Amy Shark On The Time She Fell For Someone Too Quickly
Aussie indie-pop darling Amy Shark has made a real splash with her new single 'Can I Shower At Yours', and she tells about a time she may have fallen for someone a little too quickly.
J Balvin On How He Came To Collab With Ed Sheeran
J Balvin has taken the world by storm with his reggaeton hits, collaborating with some of the biggest pop stars in the world, and he tells us how his collab with Ed Sheeran came about.
Nick Littlemore On How PNAU's Collab With Elton John Happened
Nick Littlemore and PNAU have been collabing with some of the biggest names in the music industry, but their work with Elton John has been streamed more than 2 billion times, and he tells us how it came about.
Voyager's Daniel Estrin On What Doing Eurovision Is Really Like
Voyager's Daniel Estrin represented Australia on the glitzy stage of Eurovision, and he tells us what the competition is really like behind the glitter and glam.
MasterChef Winner Brent On Why Winning In Jock's Final Season Means So Much
Newly-crowned MasterChef champion Brent Draper formed a special bond with Jock Zonfrillo in 2021, and he tells us how winning in Jock's last season has been bittersweet.