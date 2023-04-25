Guest Interviews
Domenica Reveals The One Regret About Her Argument With Kerri-Anne Kennerley On I'm A Celebrity
Domenica is the latest camp mate to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and she reveals the one thing she regrets about her infamous run-in with Kerri-Anne Kennerley.
Wildlife Warrior Dr Jane Goodall Explains How Chimpanzees Are Truly Like Humans
Dr Jane GoodallI has dedicated her life to saving wildlife, espeically the conservation of our closest living primates, and she tells us how chimpanzees are truly like humans.
Judith Lucy On Whether She's Quit Comedy For Good Or Was It All A Lie
Judith Lucy announced she had quit comedy for good after entertaining us for years, but was it all a lie?
Cameron James On Reworking His Cringey Teenage Songs Into A Whole Show
Comedian Cameron James had dreams of being a musician, but now he's realised the songs he wrote as a teenager are quite... cringey. So he's made a comedy show about them and he shares some of the lyrics with us!
Dr Karl On Why Diet Coke Will Get You Drunk Faster
Dr Karl is on a mission to make science funny, by having ground-breaking scientists present their findings as a comedy show, and to prove his point, he tells us why Diet Coke will get you drunk faster.
Comedian Ray O'Leary Reveals How We Can Keep Our Energy Levels Super High
A.I. Has Started Created New Hit Songs Featuring Oasis & Drake But Is It A Good Thing?
Heartbreak High Star Chloé Hayden Reveals Who She Would Be As A Disney Character
Heartbreak High star Chloé Hayden has a brand new podcast called Boldly Me, where she talks to people she admires and one of the questions she asks everyone is, which Disney character would you be? So, who would she be?