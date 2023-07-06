The Project

Dolly Parton Reveals How Close To Miley Cyrus She Really Is
NC | News

Dolly Parton is famously the Godmother of Miley Cyrus, and she tells us how that came about and how close she is with Miley.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
7 mins

Dolly Parton Reveals How Close To Miley Cyrus She Really Is

Dolly Parton is famously the Godmother of Miley Cyrus, and she tells us how that came about and how close she is with Miley.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Leigh-Anne On Her Reunion Plans With Little Mix

Leigh-Anne is making waves as a solo artist, but she tells us what her plans for a Little Mix reunion are.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Cate Blanchett & Warwick Thornton On How 'The New Boy' Came To Be

Cate Blanchett and director Warwick Thornton tell us the incredible years-long story of how their new movie 'The New Boy' came to be and how it evolved.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Mission: Impossible Cast On What They Got Tom Cruise For His Birthday

It's a big day for the Mission Impossible cast at the Sydney red carpet premiere... and it's Tom Cruise's birthday! So we asked Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff what they got one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Tom Cruise Gets A Birthday Present He Probably Doesn't Want

Tom Cruise is hitting the red carpet in Sydney for #MissionImpossible on his birthday, so we gave him a gift he probably doesn't want.

image-placeholder
17 mins

Tom Cruise On The One Stunt He's Always Wanted To Do

There's one stunt Tom Cruise has wanted to do since he was a kid, and he's finally got to do it in Mission Impossible, and he tells us how they nearly got kicked out of Rome while filming.

image-placeholder
9 mins

Simon Pegg & Hayley Atwell Reveal Tom Cruise's Secret Skill

Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell may have done stunts around the world with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible, but they reveal the secret skill Tom Cruise has on the dancefloor.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Mitch and Mark Reveal The Best Tips To Get Into The Housing Market

Location, Location, Location Australia kicks off tonight on 10 and 10play! Hosts Mitch and Mark dropped by to give us all their best tips on how to get onto the property market.

2023