Guest Interviews
Nina Conti Introduces Us To The Most Brutal Monkey Ever
Nina Conti somehow ended up with a talking monkey on her arm who is very brutal and he got a bit thirsty during the show...
Dermot Kennedy On The Strangest Place He Has Ever Played
Dermot Kennedy is back in Australia to bring us his latest tour, but he shares with us the strangest place he's ever played a gig and it took a while to get to!
Dave Thornton On The Difference Between A Health Phase And A Midlife Crisis
Comedian Dave Thornton has a bone to pick with certain people who ride bikes, and he tells us how you can tell the difference between a health phase and a midlife crisis.
Robbie Williams On Why He Needed To Revisit His Tough Past
Robbie Williams is in town for the start of his Aussie tour, but his new Netflix documentary details the hardships he's faced behind the scenes. He tells us why he needed to revisit his tough past.
Russell Kane On Why He Can't Work More Than Two Hours A Day
Russell Kane is one of the most hardworking comedians... quite literally. He tells us how his onstage antics means he can only do one show a night.
Bassem Youssef On Why He Makes Light Of The Most Serious Situations
Bassem Youssef was a heart surgeon who turned his hand to comedy, and he tells us why he makes light of serious situations, including the Israel - Hamas situation that is unfolding in Gaza.
Gareth Reynolds On Why He Keeps Coming To Australia
Comedian @reynoldsgareth says that every part of travelling is the absolute worst, but he tells us why he loves coming to Australia so often.