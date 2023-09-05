Guest Interviews
Dave Hughes On Why He Needs To Leave Carlton's Finals Game Early
Dave Hughes' AFL team Carlton have made the finals for the first time in a decade, but he shares the sweet reason he needs to leave the game early.
Mike Shinoda On What It's Like To Be In World's Biggest Band
Linkin Park was a trail-blazing band with their impeccable blend of metal and hip-hop, and their rapper Mike Shinoda tells us what it's like being in one of the world's biggest bands.
Seth Rogen & Ice Cube On Why Pizza Is So Important When Making Friends
We all know that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles enjoy a slice of pizza, but Seth Rogen and Ice Cube tell us why the delicious carby goodness is so important when making friends.
Wil Anderson On What He Thinks About The No Campaign
Wil Anderson joined us earlier in the year to talk about the Voice to Parliament referendum, but he tells us what he thinks about the No campaign.
Could Kate Miller-Heidke's Kid Be The Cutest Singer Ever?
Kate Miller-Heidke has a brand new musical comedy that’s about to debut in Brisbane, but it seems that her kid might be the cutest singer ever.
Cynthia Germanotta On When Lady Gaga Needs Her Mum
Cynthia Germanotta is mum to one of the world's biggest stars, Lady Gaga. The pair work together on the incredible 'Born This Way Foundation'. However, we found out when Gaga needs her mum the most.
Hamish Blake Named Father Of The Year For 2023
Today, Australia's Father of the Year for 2023 was revealed, and this year, it's one of our most loved TV and Radio stars, Hamish Blake, who is known for going that extra mile for his family, especially on Cake Night.