Dave Hughes On How His Wife Gets Him To Quit His Bad Habits
Dave Hughes is one of Australia's best comedians, but his wife thinks he may have been going through a mid-life crisis after he took up a new habit, which he's quit for good (he says). #TheProjectTV

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder5 mins

Survivor's Shaun On Why Getting Home Is The Best Part Of Survivor

Shaun was eliminated by another big blindside on #SurvivorAU last night, but he reveals what the best part of leaving the game is. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder5 mins

image-placeholder6 mins

Russell Peters On The Biggest Advice His Dad Gave Him

Comedian Russell Peters was always told by his Dad not to get a tattoo but what other advice has shaped his life? #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder4 mins

Survivor's King George Reveals If He Regrets Taking Out Three-Time Player Shonee

It was a dramatic night on Survivor Australia last night with King George getting rid of three-time player Shonee but does he regret it? #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder6 mins

Dave Thornton On How Life Changes After You Turn 40

Comedian Dave Thornton has just entered his 40s and he's noticed life has changed... very quickly. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder6 mins

Adam Lambert On Why He Loves Reworking Classic Songs

Adam Lambert's new album is a collection of classic songs reworked, and he tells us why he loves getting his hands on old songs and giving them a creative twist.

image-placeholder5 mins

Lin-Manuel Miranda On Why His Kids Make Him Do The Bluey Dances

Lin-Manuel Miranda is guest starring in a new episode of iconic Aussie kids show Bluey, and he tells us why his kids always make him do the dances from the show!

image-placeholder6 mins

Why Ruel Is Trying To Get Rid Of His Main Character Syndrome

Aussie singer Ruel has self-diagnosed himself as having Main Character Syndrome, and he tells us how he's trying to get rid of it from his personality!

