Guest Interviews
Darcy Moore On How He Felt When Dad Handed Him The AFL Cup
Darcy Moore led Collingwood to their 16th premiership, which meant that his dad, two-time Brownlow medalist Peter Moore, was able to hand him the AFL Premiership Cup. Darcy tells us how he felt in that beautiful moment.
Grant & Chezzi Denyer On How Brutal The Amazing Race Was
Grant Denyer had the whole of Australia worried as we watched him suffer through heatstroke on The Amazing Race, so Grant and Chezzi shared with us just how brutal the race was.
Gary Janetti On Whether He Fears The Wrath Of The Royal Family
Gary Janetti has been writing on some of the funniest television shows in the world, but he has spent years taking aim at the royal family and their kids...so does he feel like he's being watched and
Diesel On Whether His Hit Song Is 'Crying Shame' Or 'Cry In Shame'
Diesel is one of Australia's most gifted musicians, but we have a battle to settle as he joins us at the desk... all about the name of his most famous hit.
Beau Ryan On Why This Year's Amazing Race Will Be The Most Brutal Yet
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition will see our A-listers go from 5-star luxury to backpacking on a budget, and host Beau Ryan tells us why he and Waleed Aly would make the best Amazing Race Team.
Christian Wilkins On Why Your Differences Make You Special
Christian Wilkins has been carving his own career in front of the camera, but now he's penned a beautiful children's book, and he tells us why he thinks our differences are what makes us special.
Chet Faker On Why He Has Gone Back To Using 'Chet Faker'
Chet Faker was propelled onto the world's music stage with his groovy cover of 'No Diggity', but after moving away from his stage name and working under Nick Murphy, he tells us why he has made a return to his original moniker.