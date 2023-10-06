The Project

Darcy Moore On How He Felt When Dad Handed Him The AFL Cup
NC | News

Darcy Moore led Collingwood to their 16th premiership, which meant that his dad, two-time Brownlow medalist Peter Moore, was able to hand him the AFL Premiership Cup. Darcy tells us how he felt in that beautiful moment.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Darcy Moore On How He Felt When Dad Handed Him The AFL Cup

Darcy Moore led Collingwood to their 16th premiership, which meant that his dad, two-time Brownlow medalist Peter Moore, was able to hand him the AFL Premiership Cup. Darcy tells us how he felt in that beautiful moment.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Grant & Chezzi Denyer On How Brutal The Amazing Race Was

Grant Denyer had the whole of Australia worried as we watched him suffer through heatstroke on The Amazing Race, so Grant and Chezzi shared with us just how brutal the race was.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Gary Janetti On Whether He Fears The Wrath Of The Royal Family

Gary Janetti has been writing on some of the funniest television shows in the world, but he has spent years taking aim at the royal family and their kids...so does he feel like he's being watched and

image-placeholder
5 mins

Diesel On Whether His Hit Song Is 'Crying Shame' Or 'Cry In Shame'

Diesel is one of Australia's most gifted musicians, but we have a battle to settle as he joins us at the desk... all about the name of his most famous hit.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Beau Ryan On Why This Year's Amazing Race Will Be The Most Brutal Yet

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition will see our A-listers go from 5-star luxury to backpacking on a budget, and host Beau Ryan tells us why he and Waleed Aly would make the best Amazing Race Team.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Christian Wilkins On Why Your Differences Make You Special

Christian Wilkins has been carving his own career in front of the camera, but now he's penned a beautiful children's book, and he tells us why he thinks our differences are what makes us special.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Chet Faker On Why He Has Gone Back To Using 'Chet Faker'

Chet Faker was propelled onto the world's music stage with his groovy cover of 'No Diggity', but after moving away from his stage name and working under Nick Murphy, he tells us why he has made a return to his original moniker.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Amanda Keller On Why She's Obsessed With Outlander

Amanda Keller has revealed that she is addicted to romance novels, but her obsession with the Netflix series 'Outlander' might be a bit next level...

2023