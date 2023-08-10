The Project

Dara Ó Briain On Being The Highest-Scoring Taskmaster UK Contestant
Comedian Dara Ó Briain is the highest-scoring contestant on Taskmaster UK ever, so we asked him why he was so good on the show.

Guest Interviews

4 mins

6 mins

The Inspired Unemployed On The Time They Pranked The Project

The Inspired Unemployed love to play pranks on others, and The Project desk has been a victim in the most awkward interview you've ever seen.

5 mins

David Walliams On The Brutal Feedback He's Gotten From Kids

Actor, comedian and author @davidwalliams has sold more than 50 million children's books, but he has still had some brutal feedback from kids.

5 mins

Daniel Connell On How 'Easy' Kids Are

Comedian Daniel Connell has a three-year-old son and he tells us just how 'easy' it is to look after your kids.

5 mins

Anne Edmonds On The Hidden Beauty Of Aged Care Centres

Actor and comedian Anne Edmonds is performing in a musical about a nursing home, and she tells us why nursing homes can have hidden beauty and how she's learnt we fail our elderly.

36 secs

Celia Pacquola On The Magic Of 'Thank God You're Here'

Celia Pacquola is the new host of the reboot of 'Thank God You're Here', and she tells us what the magic is behind walking through the blue door.

5 mins

Nate Bargatze On Being Shocked There's Aussie Accents In Australia

Comedian Nate Bargatze has travelled to Australia from the U.S. for the first time, and he tells us why he's been shocked by everyone having Aussie accents.

7 mins

Osher Günsberg On Why He Deserves The Gold Logie

It's Logies weekend, and one household name truly believes it's his time to win the Gold Logie... But why should we vote for Osher Günsberg? Well, let's let the man explain himself.

