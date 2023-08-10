Guest Interviews
Dara Ó Briain On Being The Highest-Scoring Taskmaster UK Contestant
Comedian Dara Ó Briain is the highest-scoring contestant on Taskmaster UK ever, so we asked him why he was so good on the show.
The Inspired Unemployed On The Time They Pranked The Project
The Inspired Unemployed love to play pranks on others, and The Project desk has been a victim in the most awkward interview you've ever seen.
David Walliams On The Brutal Feedback He's Gotten From Kids
Actor, comedian and author @davidwalliams has sold more than 50 million children's books, but he has still had some brutal feedback from kids.
Daniel Connell On How 'Easy' Kids Are
Comedian Daniel Connell has a three-year-old son and he tells us just how 'easy' it is to look after your kids.
Anne Edmonds On The Hidden Beauty Of Aged Care Centres
Actor and comedian Anne Edmonds is performing in a musical about a nursing home, and she tells us why nursing homes can have hidden beauty and how she's learnt we fail our elderly.
Celia Pacquola On The Magic Of 'Thank God You're Here'
Celia Pacquola is the new host of the reboot of 'Thank God You're Here', and she tells us what the magic is behind walking through the blue door.
Nate Bargatze On Being Shocked There's Aussie Accents In Australia
Comedian Nate Bargatze has travelled to Australia from the U.S. for the first time, and he tells us why he's been shocked by everyone having Aussie accents.