Guest Interviews
Dannii Minogue What It's Like To Perform With Her Sister Kylie Again
Dannii Minogue is bringing her classic hits back, and she tells us what it was like to team up with sister Kylie on stage again as we walk down memory lane with the pop superstar.
Curtis Stone On Why He's So Proud Of Australian Cuisine
Chef Curtis Stone has just been awarded an Order of Australia, and he tells us why he's so proud of sharing Aussie cuisine with the world and how it's so unique.
Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones On Why Amanda Keller Doesn't Like His Boots
Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones is proud of his boots and shows them off for us, but his radio co-star Amanda Keller has a differing opinion.
Tammin Sursok On Why Her Accent 'Is All Over The Place'
Tammin Sursok has been living in America for 15 years, and her accent, as she puts it, is 'all over the place'. She reveals how it happened but also how quickly she can go back to being a normal Aussie.
Tom Holland On Why Being Part Of The Marvel Universe Is Super Cool
Tom Holland tells us why being a superhero in the Marvel Universe is super cool (and we try to find out some spoilers).
Michael Bublé On Why His Kids Are His Greatest Gift
In a crazy and chaotic chat with the one and only Michael Bublé, the Canadian crooner tells us why his children are his greatest gift.
Eva Longoria On Why Desperate Housewives Is Still So Important To Her
Eva Longoria has had an incredible career, and she tells us how her iconic role in Desperate Housewives is still so important in her life