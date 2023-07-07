Guest Interviews
Khary Payton On Why People Love The Walking Dead So Much
Khary Payton plays King Ezekiel in one of the most iconic post-apocalyptic TV series ever, and he tells us what it is about the zombie-filled universe that has its fans so invested.
G Flip Reveals How They Met Their Wife Chrishell Stause
G Flip's love story with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is one for the ages, but how did worlds collide for the Aussie drumming legend and the Yankee real-estate rockstar? They tell us!
Danielle Walker and Claire Lovering On The Most Surprising Thing About 1850s Australia
Danielle Walker and Claire Lovering play two bawdy 'hornbag' sisters in the new comedy series Gold Diggers, and they tell us what the most surprising thing they discovered about what Australia was like during the Gold Rush.
Dolly Parton Reveals How Close To Miley Cyrus She Really Is
Dolly Parton is famously the Godmother of Miley Cyrus, and she tells us how that came about and how close she is with Miley.
Leigh-Anne On Her Reunion Plans With Little Mix
Leigh-Anne is making waves as a solo artist, but she tells us what her plans for a Little Mix reunion are.
Cate Blanchett & Warwick Thornton On How 'The New Boy' Came To Be
Cate Blanchett and director Warwick Thornton tell us the incredible years-long story of how their new movie 'The New Boy' came to be and how it evolved.
Mission: Impossible Cast On What They Got Tom Cruise For His Birthday
It's a big day for the Mission Impossible cast at the Sydney red carpet premiere... and it's Tom Cruise's birthday! So we asked Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff what they got one of the biggest names in Hollywood.