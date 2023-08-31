Guest Interviews
Cynthia Germanotta On When Lady Gaga Needs Her Mum
Cynthia Germanotta is mum to one of the world's biggest stars, Lady Gaga. The pair work together on the incredible 'Born This Way Foundation'. However, we found out when Gaga needs her mum the most.
Hamish Blake Named Father Of The Year For 2023
Today, Australia's Father of the Year for 2023 was revealed, and this year, it's one of our most loved TV and Radio stars, Hamish Blake, who is known for going that extra mile for his family, especially on Cake Night.
Jet's Nic Cester On What Life Was Like After 'Are You Gonna Be My Girl'
Jet’s iconic hit ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’ turns 20 this week, and we found out from band member @nic_cester what life was like after the song's success gave him ‘Ferrari money’.
Is Tommy Little Finally Ready To Settle Down After Writing A Kids Book?
Tommy Little has just written his first kids book, 'Who Took My Nuts?', but is he now ready to settle down after penning a children's picture book?
Shark Tank's Sabri Suby On Why Working From The Office Is The Best
Shark Tank's Sabri Suby is a digital marking wiz, and he tells us why he reckons working at the office is better than working from home.
Mark Seymour On How 'Throw Your Arms Around Me' Came About
Mark Seymour is an Aussie music legend from Hunters & Collectors, and he tells us about how their iconic hit 'Throw Your Arms Around Me' came about because of Michael Gudinski.
Glenn Robbins And Dave O'Neil On Russell Coight's Nude Scene
Comedians Glenn Robbins and Dave O'Neil are the proud co-parents of the podcast Somehow Related, but they tell us about Russell Coight's new nude scene that's coming to a TV near you soon.