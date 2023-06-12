Guest Interviews
Curtis Stone On Why He's So Proud Of Australian Cuisine
Chef Curtis Stone has just been awarded an Order of Australia, and he tells us why he's so proud of sharing Aussie cuisine with the world and how it's so unique.
Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones On Why Amanda Keller Doesn't Like His Boots
Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones is proud of his boots and shows them off for us, but his radio co-star Amanda Keller has a differing opinion.
Tammin Sursok On Why Her Accent 'Is All Over The Place'
Tammin Sursok has been living in America for 15 years, and her accent, as she puts it, is 'all over the place'. She reveals how it happened but also how quickly she can go back to being a normal Aussie.
Tom Holland On Why Being Part Of The Marvel Universe Is Super Cool
Tom Holland tells us why being a superhero in the Marvel Universe is super cool (and we try to find out some spoilers).
Michael Bublé On Why His Kids Are His Greatest Gift
In a crazy and chaotic chat with the one and only Michael Bublé, the Canadian crooner tells us why his children are his greatest gift.
Eva Longoria On Why Desperate Housewives Is Still So Important To Her
Eva Longoria has had an incredible career, and she tells us how her iconic role in Desperate Housewives is still so important in her life
Nath Valvo On Why He And His Husband Make No Sense
Comedian Nath Valvo just got married, but he explains why he and his husband make no sense together, and how it made the wedding guest list more interesting.