Urzila Carlson On Her Wild Encounter With Another Couple
Urzila Carlson loves to share her life experiences... ALL her experiences, and she tells us all about her wild *encounter* with another couple.
Curtis Stone On The Easiest Food To Cook To Impress Your Partner
Chef Curtis Stone may be able to serve up Michelin Star-worthy dishes, but he tells us the perfect recipe anyone can cook to impress their partner.
Survivor Winner Liz On How To Overthrow A King Like George
It's been called one of the greatest seasons of Survivor ever, and now Survivor Australia winner Liz tells us all about that final tribal council, and how she overthrew a king named George.
Celeste Barber Why She Still Loves Impersonating Celebrities
Celeste Barber is the queen of Instagram, known for impersonating some of our favourite celebs' most outlandish posts, but is she over it? Or does still love it to this day?
Stephen Sanchez Reveals What It's Like To Have Elton John As Your Biggest Fan
Singer Stephen Sanchez has had an incredible start to 2023, with his song 'Until I Found You' becoming the hit of the summer. As he shot to fame, Elton John called him and told him he loved his music. Stephen reveals how that felt.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland On Why He's Such a Trusting Person
A huge theme in Kiefer Sutherland's new series 'Rabbit Hole' is trust, and he tells us if he's a trusting person in real life.
Sam Neill Reveals How He Has Dealt With The Reaction To His Cancer Diagnosis
Earlier this week, actor Sam Neill revealed in his autobiography that he had been battling cancer. We ask a week on how he has coped with the outpouring of support from the public around the world.