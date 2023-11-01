Guest Interviews
Courtney Act On What It Was Like To Be The First Drag Queen On The Masked Singer
Drag superstar Courtney Act was unveiled as the boot-scootin' bovine, Cowgirl, and Shane Jenek tells us what it was like to be the first drag queen ever to be on The Masked Singer.
Oobah Butler On How He Created Amazon's Number One Energy Drink (Which Is Urine)
Oobah Butler is known as the King of Pranks, and he explained how he managed to create Amazon's best-selling energy drink, which was actually the urine of Amazon drivers....
Brendan Fevola On Why His Masked Singer Costume Had To Change
Brendan Fevola was unmasked as The Captain on The Masked Singer Australia, but the wildcard celebrity had to change his costume at the very last minute, and we found out why.
Clementine Ford On Why We Should Abolish Marriage
Every year, 100,000 Aussies get hitched, and while no marriage is perfect, author Clementine Ford reckons marriage is a sham, and she tells us why it should be abolished.
Sir Patrick Stewart Reveals What He's Learnt About Love After 83 Years
Sir Patrick Stewart is a distinguished actor and a pop culture icon beloved by the world, and as he reflects on his life in his new memoir, Making It So, he tells us what he's learnt about love in his 83 years of life.
Simon Le Bon On How Duran Duran Accidentally Made A Halloween Album
Simon Le Bon and Duran Duran have just released a new album in time for spooky season, so it's a good thing they accidentally made a Halloween-themed album. Simon tells us how it happened.
Wendy Harmer On The Hardest Part Of Writing A Book
It's taken Wendy Harmer eight years to write her book about her life, and she told us what the hardest part of putting her story on paper was.