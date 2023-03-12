The Project

Counting Crows On The Weirdest Thing About The Rockstar Lifestyle
NC | News

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz has been rocking out with his iconic hits since the 90s, and he says the rockstar lifestyle is as weird as he thought it would be. Adam tells us what the weirdest part about it.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder6 mins

Counting Crows On The Weirdest Thing About The Rockstar Lifestyle

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz has been rocking out with his iconic hits since the 90s, and he says the rockstar lifestyle is as weird as he thought it would be. Adam tells us what the weirdest part about it.

image-placeholder6 mins

Adam Demos On What Happened Before THAT Scene In Season 1 Of Sex/Life

Adam Demos is famous for his starring role in Sex/Life on Netflix and there's one scene that got the world talking but how did it all play out on set?

image-placeholder5 mins

Survivor's Shaun On Why Getting Home Is The Best Part Of Survivor

Shaun was eliminated by another big blindside on #SurvivorAU last night, but he reveals what the best part of leaving the game is. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder5 mins

Dave Hughes On How His Wife Gets Him To Quit His Bad Habits

Dave Hughes is one of Australia's best comedians, but his wife thinks he may have been going through a mid-life crisis after he took up a new habit, which he's quit for good (he says). #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder6 mins

Russell Peters On The Biggest Advice His Dad Gave Him

Comedian Russell Peters was always told by his Dad not to get a tattoo but what other advice has shaped his life? #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder4 mins

Survivor's King George Reveals If He Regrets Taking Out Three-Time Player Shonee

It was a dramatic night on Survivor Australia last night with King George getting rid of three-time player Shonee but does he regret it? #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder6 mins

Dave Thornton On How Life Changes After You Turn 40

Comedian Dave Thornton has just entered his 40s and he's noticed life has changed... very quickly. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder6 mins

Adam Lambert On Why He Loves Reworking Classic Songs

Adam Lambert's new album is a collection of classic songs reworked, and he tells us why he loves getting his hands on old songs and giving them a creative twist.

2023