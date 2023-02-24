Guest Interviews
Concerning Quarterly Figures Show The Aged Care Sector May Crash
Concerning figures have been released in the Aged Care Quarterly Snapshot, showing two-thirds of all aged acre providers have recorded a loss. What does this mean for the future of the sector? Director of Aged Care Matters Dr Sarah Russell explains.
What Is Crikeycore And How Did It Start?
As a nation, we’ve always known that as the home of the goon bag, flannies, and "yeah-nah", our cultural credentials are second to none. But now the rest of the world is finally catching on thanks to a new trend called Crikeycore.
Agnes On What Life Was Like Before Winning Idol In Sweden
Swedish pop star Agnes is visiting Oz for the first time for the official WorldPride Mardi Gras party, and she shares what her life was like before winning Idol.
Eugene Levy On Why Airports Ruin His Holidays
Eugene Levy's new show sees him off travelling around the world, but he's not always happy about it. He tells us why he hates airports and why he's in a bad mood before he's even left.
City And Colour's Dallas Green On His Special Relationship With Australia
City and Colour's Dallas Green has travelled to Australia more than 20 times, and he tells us why he loves it here so much and the special kinship shared by Australia and Canada.
Treasurer Suggests Government Could Cap Superannuation Balances To Reign In Tax Concessions
Super is meant to ease the burden of the age pension on taxpayers. However, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has suggested that the government may be reigning in these concessions to help the country get out of debt. Super enthusiast Steve Price explains.
Richard Marx On How Touring Australia Has Changed Since The 80s
Richard Marx has been touring Australia since the 80s, and he tells us what the big difference is... and why he's not going to be bringing back the mullet.