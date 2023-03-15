The Project

Comedian Tom Gleeson On Why Being Nice Is Very Weird
News

Tom Gleeson holds two of the meanest positions on TV, Hard Quizmaster and Taskmaster, so it's no surprise that he finds it very weird to be nice... and he tried it on us.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder5 mins

image-placeholder6 mins

Why The New Shazam Movie Was So Confusing For Helen Mirren And Why Lucy Liu Didn't Help Her Out

Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu team up in the new Shazam movie, but Dame Helen had no idea what was going during filming... and Lucy wasn't going to help her out.

image-placeholder5 mins

Carly Rae Jepsen On If 'Call Me Maybe' Feels Like A Superpower

Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call Me Maybe' is an absolute pop classic that still delights crowd today, but does it feel like a superpower when she performs it?

image-placeholder7 mins

Singer Sam Fischer Opens Up About His Mental Health Battles

Sam Fischer is one of Australia's finest singers, but he's been incredibly open about his mental health battles, including lately about how recently, it's got a lot better.

image-placeholder6 mins

Counting Crows On The Weirdest Thing About The Rockstar Lifestyle

Counting Crows' Adam Duritz has been rocking out with his iconic hits since the 90s, and he says the rockstar lifestyle is as weird as he thought it would be. Adam tells us what the weirdest part about it.

image-placeholder6 mins

Adam Demos On What Happened Before THAT Scene In Season 1 Of Sex/Life

Adam Demos is famous for his starring role in Sex/Life on Netflix and there's one scene that got the world talking but how did it all play out on set?

image-placeholder5 mins

Survivor's Shaun On Why Getting Home Is The Best Part Of Survivor

Shaun was eliminated by another big blindside on #SurvivorAU last night, but he reveals what the best part of leaving the game is. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder5 mins

Dave Hughes On How His Wife Gets Him To Quit His Bad Habits

Dave Hughes is one of Australia's best comedians, but his wife thinks he may have been going through a mid-life crisis after he took up a new habit, which he's quit for good (he says). #TheProjectTV

2023