Comedian Danielle Walker Reveals The Greatest T-Shirt Ever
NC | News

Comedian Danielle Walker is currently trying to take out the TaskMaster crown, but she's already won the fashion awards with the greatest shirt ever.

4 mins

Australia Post Signals That Sending Letters Could Be A Thing Of The Past

We don't know if you have heard of a thing called 'E-Mail', it's basically like an electronic letter and it seems like it may finally be spelling the end of the humble letter, with Australia Post suffering a big loss as people send less and less written love notes (and bills, we guess).

6 mins

5 mins

The One Thing Every Aussie Says That Jimmy Carr Loves

Jimmy Carr is visiting 22 places across Australia, and there's one thing that every Aussie says that the comedian just loves.

6 mins

FINNEAS Finds The Perfect Sound To Sample

Singer FINNEAS and our co-host Jimmy Carr might be about to change music, after they agreed on the perfect sound to sample in FINNEAS' next song.

4 mins

Salma Hayek Was Confused By Channing Tatum's Bizarre Eating Habits

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek get steamy in the latest instalment of the Magic Mike story, but behind the scenes, Salma was very confused about one thing... Channing's eating habits.

6 mins

Why Singer Anne-Marie Wants Everyone To Stop Being Sad

Singer Anne-Marie's new song is called SAD B!tch and while it sounds like a song to make you sad, the singer is actually actively trying to make a hit that we can all be cheered up by, especially afte

6 mins

How Ben Harper Kinda Won Another Grammy Thanks To Harry Styles

Ben Harper should have been at the Grammys, but instead he was in the studio with us! But he tells us how he kinda won another Grammy thanks to Harry Styles.

5 mins

The Message Tina Turner Sent Ruva Ngwenya

Ruva Ngwenya is hitting the stage as Tina Turner in the upcoming The Tina Turner Musical. Ruva tells us the sweet message the real Tina sent her ahead of the show.

2023