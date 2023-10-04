Guest Interviews
Beau Ryan On Why This Year's Amazing Race Will Be The Most Brutal Yet
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition will see our A-listers go from 5-star luxury to backpacking on a budget, and host Beau Ryan tells us why he and Waleed Aly would make the best Amazing Race Team.
Christian Wilkins On Why Your Differences Make You Special
Christian Wilkins has been carving his own career in front of the camera, but now he's penned a beautiful children's book, and he tells us why he thinks our differences are what makes us special.
Chet Faker On Why He Has Gone Back To Using 'Chet Faker'
Chet Faker was propelled onto the world's music stage with his groovy cover of 'No Diggity', but after moving away from his stage name and working under Nick Murphy, he tells us why he has made a return to his original moniker.
Amanda Keller On Why She's Obsessed With Outlander
Amanda Keller has revealed that she is addicted to romance novels, but her obsession with the Netflix series 'Outlander' might be a bit next level...
Tim Minchin On How It Feels Bringing The Groundhog Day Musical To Australia
Musical genius Tim Minchin's fabulous Groundhog Day musical has been wowing audiences overseas, but as it is set to come to Australia, he tells us what it means to him to bring it home.
Matthew McConaughey On How Dangerous Social Media Is For Kids
Matthew McConaughey has just penned a philosophical children's book, Just Because, and as he reflects on his own childhood and teenage years, he shares how dangerous he thinks social media is for kids.
Genesis Owusu On The Time He Broke The Enmore Theatre
Genesis Owusu's new album 'STRUGGLER' is a slice of genre-blending brilliance that has garnered him seven ARIA nominations this year, but he tells us about the time he broke the Enmore Theatre.